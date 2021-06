Design Brief

Looking for someone who can build out a responsive landing page in Webflow.

We'll need a little bit of animation work to go into it, but it all should be doable natively in Webflow. There's a time crunch as well for the project to be completed; ideally, the project could be started tonight and completed by the end of the weekend.

And you can check out the Figma link: https://www.figma.com/file/S8c8VSipKHB1t4Bvc8cGmv/Mipro-Landing?node-id=0%3A1