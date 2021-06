Design Brief

The logo is old, created in 1994, it has been drawn manually, later on 2009 we had drawn it via AI. We are looking to make it modern.

MME is a medical and laboratory equipment distribution company. MME stands for Murtaja Medical Equipment. Murtaja is our family name. Colors to be modern and cold.

link of the logo :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bEu8qviK7ogAlho3kSDY9TpupQhRbaEV/view?usp=sharing

The slogan is: Always one Step Ahead