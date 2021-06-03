Saving the world from humans. Need UI

Design Brief

We are building a climate tech software platform that will help empower small businesses to measure and reduce their carbon footprint.

We have completed some low-fidelity wireframes as well as some user testing. Now we are looking for a Senior UI designer that can help us solve some of the tricky UI challenges, design some sweet data visualizations, and bring some personality to the user experience so it is ready for development.

We are trying to embed gamification elements into a customer journey that incorporates both educational and accounting elements in order to create an experience that will make users want to become agents of change for climate at their businesses. We want you to help us make this a reality.

The project will be about 4-6 weeks minimum (most likely more) and based in the EST timezone(although you don’t have to be).

This product will get to market as we have an amazing technical team, so come help us build something amazing!