Design Brief
Looking for a web designing agency
We are looking for an agency that can help us in creating and finalizing a professional, premium website for our business which is in the ultrasonic niche.
Examples of our competitors :
- http://www.filc.pt/
- https://www.nucleusultrasonics.com/?lang=en
- https://www.weber-ultrasonics.com/en/
What we are looking for :
- We would like the website to be similar to health-x.co
- We need a full development agency which can help us with designing the 3D rendered icons
- The website layout when it comes to the number of pages is the same as “health-x.co” with one more additional service/products page similar to https://www.weber-ultrasonics.com/en/products/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjvDDkdX78AIVGAWiAx1P_QQPEAAYASAEEgLv5_D_BwE