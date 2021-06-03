Back
Design Brief

Illustrations & Landing Page Design

Budget: $1,300 USD

We are looking to redesign our landing page with better illustrations and our new brand guidelines (new logo & colors). We want something that shows how we help remote teams develop more meaningful connections. Our target audience is small and medium-sized tech companies (both managers & team members from these companies). The website will be used to convince users to add a Slack app to their workspace.

The layout will be similar to our current landing page (https://afino.io/) with better, more fun illustrations and utilizing our new brand guidelines.

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
