Design Brief
Prototype for Fintech Product
Project Overview
Debbie is building a financial platform to help borrowers crush their debt. As part of this project, we’d like to design a prototype that will demonstrate key user journeys and provide the foundation for the development of the platform.
Objective
Discovering, researching and designing the user interface for Debbie, a financial service helping borrowers to crush their debt.
- Mapping and framing the product/design work on Debbie to date
- Identifying the core elements of Debbie's user experience
- Fleshing them out through a set of sketches, wireframes, mockups and prototypes
Scope/Expected Output
- User stories mapping and clustering
- Demoable prototype of key flows