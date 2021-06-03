Prototype for Fintech Product

Design Brief

Project Overview

Debbie is building a financial platform to help borrowers crush their debt. As part of this project, we’d like to design a prototype that will demonstrate key user journeys and provide the foundation for the development of the platform.

Objective

Discovering, researching and designing the user interface for Debbie, a financial service helping borrowers to crush their debt.

Mapping and framing the product/design work on Debbie to date

Identifying the core elements of Debbie's user experience

Fleshing them out through a set of sketches, wireframes, mockups and prototypes

Scope/Expected Output

User stories mapping and clustering

Demoable prototype of key flows



