Back
Design Brief

Prototype for Fintech Product

Project Overview

Debbie is building a financial platform to help borrowers crush their debt. As part of this project, we’d like to design a prototype that will demonstrate key user journeys and provide the foundation for the development of the platform. 

Objective

Discovering, researching and designing the user interface for Debbie, a financial service helping borrowers to crush their debt.

  • Mapping and framing the product/design work on Debbie to date 
  • Identifying the core elements of Debbie's user experience
  • Fleshing them out through a set of sketches, wireframes, mockups and prototypes

Scope/Expected Output

  • User stories mapping and clustering
  • Demoable prototype of key flows 


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1610329667&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner