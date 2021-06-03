UI/UX Designer - Psychology Tech Startup

Design Brief

We are a startup looking for our first design hire and head of design for our dating/social app product. We're looking for someone to start part-time with the ability to convert into full-time.

We're looking for someone who

can take ownership of all things design across visual design (icons, image selection, layout, typography, use of grids), app UI (interaction patterns, best practices), app UX, website, and brand. Bonus points for animation.

We are looking for the top 1% best-in-class. Someone who not only loves getting involved in all aspects of design but also excels in each area.

Requirements