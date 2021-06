Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a talented designer who can make a UI/UX design. I and my friend created Social Media for musicians. We have a web app so far. We want to create a mobile app but we both are devs who lack creativity in designing. We are just a small startup so we are looking for freelancers. We need 8-10 pages and our budget is $ 40-50. Please dm or reach out to kaushal@melofic.com