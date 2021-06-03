Freelance UI Designer
We're looking for a UI Designer to work with the Hero Digital design team. Do you love design? Are you interested in working in a fast-paced environment?
If so, we think you'll be the right person for the job if you have strong skills in:
Visual design (icons, image selection, layout, typography, use of grids)
UI (interaction patterns, best practices)
Collaborating with other creatives
Staying within technical constraints, if needed.
Have experience with:
Building clickable prototypes
Working on teams
Designing mobile applications
Designing website workflows
Ability to follow brand standards
Clean handoff to developers
With mastery of:
Adobe suite, Sketch, Invision or Figma, Abstract, and Keynote