Design Brief

Freelance UI Designer

We're looking for a UI Designer to work with the Hero Digital design team. Do you love design? Are you interested in working in a fast-paced environment? 

If so, we think you'll be the right person for the job if you have strong skills in:

Visual design (icons, image selection, layout, typography, use of grids)

UI (interaction patterns, best practices)

Collaborating with other creatives

Staying within technical constraints, if needed.


Have experience with:

Building clickable prototypes

Working on teams

Designing mobile applications

Designing website workflows

Ability to follow brand standards

Clean handoff to developers


With mastery of:

Adobe suite, Sketch, Invision or Figma, Abstract, and Keynote

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
