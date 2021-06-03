Freelance UI Designer

Design Brief

We're looking for a UI Designer to work with the Hero Digital design team. Do you love design? Are you interested in working in a fast-paced environment?

If so, we think you'll be the right person for the job if you have strong skills in:

Visual design (icons, image selection, layout, typography, use of grids)

UI (interaction patterns, best practices)

Collaborating with other creatives

Staying within technical constraints, if needed.





Have experience with:

Building clickable prototypes

Working on teams

Designing mobile applications

Designing website workflows

Ability to follow brand standards

Clean handoff to developers





With mastery of:

Adobe suite, Sketch, Invision or Figma, Abstract, and Keynote