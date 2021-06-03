Website Design UX/UI for B2B platform

Design Brief

We are a new business looking for a talented designer to:

Lead our website and UX/UI design for our B2B platform in the logistics space.

Develop an internal design system for us (currently using Figma)

Plus candidate would be able to support front-end development but not required.

We have wireframes complete and plan to create them into a website during the next months.

We are a fun and collaborative team and looking for somebody who is excited to contribute to our vision and success.

The current scope is for the initial build-out but there is an opportunity for long-term work.