Design Brief

Website Design UX/UI for B2B platform

We are a new business looking for a talented designer to:

  • Lead our website and UX/UI design for our B2B platform in the logistics space.
  • Develop an internal design system for us (currently using Figma)
  • Plus candidate would be able to support front-end development but not required.

We have wireframes complete and plan to create them into a website during the next months.

We are a fun and collaborative team and looking for somebody who is excited to contribute to our vision and success.

The current scope is for the initial build-out but there is an opportunity for long-term work.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
