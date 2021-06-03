Back
Design Brief

Manufacturing Website

Hello, we are looking for a talented and skilled designer who can make us a web design. We launched a manufacturing company to help one of our portfolio companies and along the way we have the desire to build a company that would be a real stand-alone. Below are some of our goals:

  • Have a quality website up by August 1st. Below are a few examples, but if we did something along these lines that would be perfect: https://addisonprec.com/
  •  Gain pictures and video to have on the site. We can use art that we buy or just get online, maybe a shot or two that is from the factory.
  • We need to identify our capabilities, we will list our capabilities online as well
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 03, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
