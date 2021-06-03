Design Brief
Manufacturing Website
Hello, we are looking for a talented and skilled designer who can make us a web design. We launched a manufacturing company to help one of our portfolio companies and along the way we have the desire to build a company that would be a real stand-alone. Below are some of our goals:
- Have a quality website up by August 1st. Below are a few examples, but if we did something along these lines that would be perfect: https://addisonprec.com/
- Gain pictures and video to have on the site. We can use art that we buy or just get online, maybe a shot or two that is from the factory.
- We need to identify our capabilities, we will list our capabilities online as well