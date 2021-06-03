Branding Package for Student Application

Design Brief

Hi there, we are looking for a talented designer who can make us a graphic and UI design. We are an Australian software company that provides schools with an app that allows students to check in with their teachers about how they are feeling on a regular basis. The "check-in" process is a simple 60-second survey. We currently have a logo and would like to keep it. We a looking for a bit of a retro-style but also modern and engaging.

We need a branding package that consists of brand guidelines, a landing page example, and social media content (banners). Check us out at https://thecheck.com.au