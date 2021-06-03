Design for Human Rights Education

Design Brief

Amnesty International's global Human Rights Education (HRE) team is looking for a supplier of various multimedia services for a one-year contract.

The purpose of this project is to provide high quality audio-visual learning assets to use as key, engaging components of new HRE outputs. This may include producing graphics, images, illustrations, short designed documents, videos, animations, and a wide range of related work in support of producing final audio-visual products. In some cases, original multimedia content will need to be produced according to briefs, scripts and other written material provided by the HRE team. In other cases, existing graphics and footage will need to be adapted and edited for new purposes. A large proportion of the work will likely comprise 1) editing videos with raw interview footage provided, 2) developing infographics based on course material, and 3) designing PDF documents with interactive forms.

You can view the full terms of reference here. Deadline for application is June 6!

The budget is adaptable depending on choosing one or several professionals.