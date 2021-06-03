2D Animation Explainer Video
Hi,
We are looking for a skilled designer who can make a 2D animation explainer video for the following service:-
https://www.olsconstruction.com/house-construction-service
A time limit of video - (within 2 minutes)
The above video is a priority. Kindly share the estimated quotation and also share your portfolio.
After successful completion of the above video. We need an explainer video for the following topics (Any format):-
https://www.olsconstruction.com/post/cost-to-build-a-home-in-india
https://www.olsconstruction.com/post/swimming-pool-construction-cost-in-india
https://www.olsconstruction.com/post/interior-design-costs-for-indian-homes
Kindly reach out in case you need more details.
Regards,
Chandrajeet