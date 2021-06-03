Back
Design Brief

Branding and Web Design

We're a full-service design and development agency. We're launching soon and are looking for a freelance branding specialist to create our brand identity and to build a relationship with for future projects.

Expected outcomes are at least:

  • Logo
  • Stationary: invoices, quotes, and business cards
  • Color palette and typography

Web Design / Visual Design experience is a plus. But we're open to working with you if you don't offer those services.

Tell us about yourself and send us your best work. We look forward to meeting you.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
