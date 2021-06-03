Branding and Web Design

Design Brief

We're a full-service design and development agency. We're launching soon and are looking for a freelance branding specialist to create our brand identity and to build a relationship with for future projects.

Expected outcomes are at least:

Logo

Stationary: invoices, quotes, and business cards

Color palette and typography

Web Design / Visual Design experience is a plus. But we're open to working with you if you don't offer those services.

Tell us about yourself and send us your best work. We look forward to meeting you.