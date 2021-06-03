PATTERNS/ILLUSTRATIONS FOR ECO PRODUCTS

Design Brief

WE WANT HAND OR DIGITAL ILLUSTRATORS TO MAKE SEAMLESS/REPEATING PATTERNS & ILLUSTRATIONS FOR OUR PRODUCTS: CLOTH DIAPERS, WET BAGS, AND BLANKETS.

WHO WE ARE: An upcoming online store made for families that aim to be eco-conscious yet adventurously fashionable. Sustainable doesn't have to be boring. It can have color, print, spirit, and vibrancy. We partner with artists to create exclusive, limited-edition designs that are eccentric and tell important stories. We will carry a multi-purposeful range of family products, starting with cloth diapers, wet bags, and blankets.

-Must be imaginative and have the ability to make art that tells a story, real or imagined.

-Must be a progressive, open-minded individual cause that's what our brand is about...we care about every type of family and love social justice.

-Must either have experience/practice with making seamless and repeating patterns or be willing to learn.

-Must be a good communicator and consistently share what you are working on/thinking throughout the process.

-Must be willing to create something bold. Whatever immediately comes to mind when you think about baby/family products, especially sustainable ones...throw that out of your head. We welcome non-traditional concepts like tie dye, tattoos, abstract art, astrology, vaporwave, etc. You won't see any baby pink and blue with teddybears here. Our products are fun, bold, and aesthetically loud.

There is more than one position available. If you don't make it this round, you could make it the next round. We will always be looking for artists. If you can, please tell us about how you would describe your art style or just a little of where you come from and what inspires you to create. Something like that.

Also, please be patient--last job I posted, I received an overwhelming response to the point where it would be difficult to reply to each of them. If I reply, I'm interested. Thank you :)