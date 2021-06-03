New logo for B2B SaaS Conversational Ai

Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make a logo for our business.

We're Responsum, a conversational AI that loves to help sales teams be less busy so they can close more business. You can talk to our AI in Slack or Teams and ask it to do things for you. Like update salesforce, pull reports, find important documents, remember what needs to happen next and more. We enable leadership to automate their sales process and proactively coach while also supporting sales ops with better data and more reliable operations.

Our bot is hell bent on ending busyness and helping people be more productive so they can live up to their full potential. We want to be fun, energizing, but also serious enough to get sh*t done. Our current logo (www.responsum.ai) is fine, but it's nothing special. We want something that really stands out from the crowded B2B SaaS tools space. Bold colors, crisp fonts, and a mark that will look great as an avatar in chat programs.