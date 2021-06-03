Order Management Dashboard UI/UX Design

Design Brief

I am looking for a skilled designer who can make a UX design for an in-house order management system using this ( https://www.figma.com/community/file/840198843830316310 ) Chakra UI Figma design kit.

I've already started developing the app using Chakra UI, so I would like to keep it simple and continue using this. Ultimately, I will need several screens designed, but initially, I need you to come up with the UX for the 'Order Details' screen. I will explain the typical usage and desired UX I'm trying to achieve and I will leave it to you to come up with a thoughtful layout to facilitate this. I will also need the mobile UI for this application designed in the future, so please keep this in mind. The most important thing is your expertise in UI / UX layout. We'll be using an existing design kit so the focus of this job is on how you can best arrange the UI elements. I encourage modern UI design cues and placements of information but the key is to make using this application efficient and effective, while still pleasing to the eye!

Please include a portfolio of work, which will ideally include some sort of dashboard or information management application designs.

