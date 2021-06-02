Looking for Designer

Design Brief

I'm looking for a talented UI/UX designer to take on my figma designs for my website and complete it for me. I need day/night mode for web, mobile and app.

The website is around 10 pages, maybe more.

I need someone who is able to look at my half completed designs, quickly understand the aesthetic/style/components, and complete it.

Deadline: 2 weeks (but the sooner, the better)

Preview a couple of my pages:

Home page https://i.imgur.com/YH6Xymi.png

Product page https://i.imgur.com/4WZ3KU3.png



