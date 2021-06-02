Poster Design with Vector Graphic

Design Brief

Wusana is one of the leading companies for custom posters (e.g. Magical Night Sky).

We are continuously expanding our product line.

Hence, we are looking for a talented designer who can provide us with poster designs and vector graphics according to our requirements. The vector graphics will be used as SVG files in our webshop.

If you are interested we will send you a detailed list of requirements.

What we are looking for is:

5 poster designs according to our specifications (layout + colors)

25 vector graphics as SVG file

Best regards

Trung