Logo + Animations for a Music Demo Reel

Design Brief

Hello!

I'm looking for a skilled designer to create a logo and animations for my demo reel. A demo reel for composers/sound designers is a short video (2-3 mins) where you showcase your best music/sound design. I'd like the following:

A logo.

Animation at the beginning reveals the logo (5-7").

A few short animations in between that can tie in different scenes (10-15").

Here are some references:

I love games like Hohokum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSZ0cLRJWqk&ab_channel=PlayStationPlayStationVerified

Love the fluidity of the stuff like this: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNvEWJuqHxZ/

Send me your stuff and let's connect!