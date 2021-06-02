UI/UX for a Website & Mobile App

Design Brief

We are looking for a UI/UX Designer to work on our project. https://fundednext.com/coming-soon/

FundedNext is a proprietary trading firm concept, Where we provide our traders the opportunity to develop their trading skills to the next level. Our goal of empowering traders has led us to build Funded Next. We want to enable driven individuals to become fully funded traders. After successfully providing funds for our local traders for over N years, we are now expanding globally.

Why FundedNext?

FundedNext is one of the most reliable prop fund firms associated with ASIC regulated broker "EightCap". As traders ourselves, we know the struggles to be a successful trader. Many global traders have the skills to become successful in trading but insufficient capital becomes a hurdle for their growth.

From our experience, we have seen that traders show their best potential when they are trading without any restrictions. That is why we are giving you the opportunity to trade with a real account from the very first day!! Also to make things even better, we give you the freedom to trade without any Profit Target and without any evaluation phase. What that means is that you have the option to earn profit as much as you like and you will receive that from the very first month!

Wait....that's not the end. You're free with your suitable trading style, no lot size restriction and you can trade all major & minor instruments with 1:100 leverage. Already feeling empowered?

Furthermore, you will be receiving direct support from our veteran traders to further sharpen your trading skills.

So if you’re ambitious and want to become a professional trader that leads to consistent profitability, what’re you waiting for?





Interested Candidates, please apply with your portfolio.