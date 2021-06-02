Back
Design Brief

3D Chatbot Avatar

I am looking for a skilled designer who can transfer a chatbot 2D design into a 3rd Avatar as the first stage, and later if it's fine then we will ask for several emotions for the same avatar.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
51c14999cf2d0d6d23db6aac0e13b616
