Lead Designer - Web App UX/UI

Design Brief

We're hiring a lead designer to help us design and develop new UI tools and apps that empower businesses to manage their needs in an efficient and cost-effective way.

To be a Senior Product Designer at Devias means:

Lead design within one of our product teams and have full ownership of design decisions

Designing functional-above-everything back-office applications using our internal design system which is built-in Figma.

Improving our design system frequently aesthetically and functionally for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD

Even though we're partly remote, we're a very collaborative company and spend a lot of time working through problems in real-time using Figma as our virtual whiteboard, and fine-tuning designs in the browser.