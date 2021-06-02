Back
Design Brief

Lead Designer - Web App UX/UI

We're hiring a lead designer to help us design and develop new UI tools and apps that empower businesses to manage their needs in an efficient and cost-effective way.

To be a Senior Product Designer at Devias means:

  • Lead design within one of our product teams and have full ownership of design decisions
  • Designing functional-above-everything back-office applications using our internal design system which is built-in Figma.
  • Improving our design system frequently aesthetically and functionally for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD

Even though we're partly remote, we're a very collaborative company and spend a lot of time working through problems in real-time using Figma as our virtual whiteboard, and fine-tuning designs in the browser.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. Leadership
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client

