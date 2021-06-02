Web Design for Ecommerce

Design Brief

We are looking for a web designer (UI/UX) to join a project (min 3 months) to design a new front end for eCommerce for existing well known retail brand in Australia.





Candidates from Sydney, Australia ONLY.





Responsibilities:





- Implement Design System for the eCommerce Front End





- Design page layouts, website features, forms, and other website elements using wireframe tools (Figma, Adobe XD, etc)





- Work closely with marketing and development team to assure designs are ready for implementation (responsive design / mobile-first design)









Requirements:





- 5+ years total experience in a design (digital) function





- 5+ years experience of front-end web and UX design for eCommerce, including expertise in wireframing and HTML/CSS





- Sydney, Australia based, as our office is in Sydney, Australia. Remote work is ok but we need to have onsite meetings.





- experience in creating and maintaining Design Systems





- experience with Figma and Adobe XD



