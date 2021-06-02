Back
Design Brief

Web Design for Ecommerce

We are looking for a web designer (UI/UX) to join a project (min 3 months) to design a new front end for eCommerce for existing well known retail brand in Australia.


Candidates from Sydney, Australia ONLY.


Responsibilities:


- Implement Design System for the eCommerce Front End


- Design page layouts, website features, forms, and other website elements using wireframe tools (Figma, Adobe XD, etc)


- Work closely with marketing and development team to assure designs are ready for implementation (responsive design / mobile-first design)



Requirements:


- 5+ years total experience in a design (digital) function


- 5+ years experience of front-end web and UX design for eCommerce, including expertise in wireframing and HTML/CSS


- Sydney, Australia based, as our office is in Sydney, Australia. Remote work is ok but we need to have onsite meetings.


- experience in creating and maintaining Design Systems


- experience with Figma and Adobe XD


Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
#<User:0x000055f91dbf78d8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business