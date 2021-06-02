Web Design for Ecommerce
We are looking for a web designer (UI/UX) to join a project (min 3 months) to design a new front end for eCommerce for existing well known retail brand in Australia.
Candidates from Sydney, Australia ONLY.
Responsibilities:
- Implement Design System for the eCommerce Front End
- Design page layouts, website features, forms, and other website elements using wireframe tools (Figma, Adobe XD, etc)
- Work closely with marketing and development team to assure designs are ready for implementation (responsive design / mobile-first design)
Requirements:
- 5+ years total experience in a design (digital) function
- 5+ years experience of front-end web and UX design for eCommerce, including expertise in wireframing and HTML/CSS
- Sydney, Australia based, as our office is in Sydney, Australia. Remote work is ok but we need to have onsite meetings.
- experience in creating and maintaining Design Systems
- experience with Figma and Adobe XD