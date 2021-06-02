Illustration for Animated Video

Design Brief

URGENT PROJECT!

We are looking for an illustrator who can develop around 60 separate illustrations (of people) for an animated video to be produced by us.

We will provide very clear instructions and reference photographs, images, etc. along with clour schemes & dress/uniform.

The job is very simple as it will not need very detailed layers (mostly eyes and mouth in some cases)

Our budget is around 800 to 1,000 USD and we are looking for someone who would give us full attention and also allow 2 rounds of changes/ corrections (only if needed).

The job will be divided into 3 phases:

Pencil sketch without color Colouring Finalization & changes

Please share your previous work.

Agencies are kindly requested not to apply for this project.



