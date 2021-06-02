Back
Design Brief

Animated cartoon tandem bike race

I am doing a tandem bike racing event, and I want a fun cartoony still or animation for the website.

Here are some inspiring ideas in the vein of what I'm looking for:

I would also like to have the wording "Bike Party" on the image. And if I could get two copies, one with the text and one without, as well as the raw layers file so I can change the text in the future if need be.

Project status
Closed
Date posted
Jun 02, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Open uri20210602 29797 1opifnh?1622606427&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business