Animated cartoon tandem bike race

Design Brief

I am doing a tandem bike racing event, and I want a fun cartoony still or animation for the website.

Here are some inspiring ideas in the vein of what I'm looking for:

https://dribbble.com/shots/2644716-Bike-Party

https://dribbble.com/shots/2609851-The-Sequel-Is-Never-As-Good (although needs to be tandems or carts, more people)

https://fortniteintel.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/rt2-768x384.jpg.webp (style is good, just have them pedaling the carts and racing instead of golfing. I love that one of the carts is on two of four wheels cornering)

I would also like to have the wording "Bike Party" on the image. And if I could get two copies, one with the text and one without, as well as the raw layers file so I can change the text in the future if need be.