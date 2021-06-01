Mobile App Development

Design Brief

I'm looking for a Mobile App Developer who can bring my app design to life.

The main functions of my app are chatting, posting, Google/Facebook login & uploading media. I have prototypes and designs ready and just need an expert developer who can help me develop this!

The followings are what I'm expecting:

iOS (or both iOS & Android) based

Experience in developing social media app in the past

Assist me in submitting to App store

Provide source code at the end

Good communication

I'm looking for someone who I can partner up for long-term as well!! I'm a UX Designer myself so it would be cool to collaborate with a developer to bring it to life. I'll provide more detailed information later :)