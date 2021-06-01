Back
Design Brief

Mobile App Development

I'm looking for a Mobile App Developer who can bring my app design to life.

The main functions of my app are chatting, posting, Google/Facebook login & uploading media. I have prototypes and designs ready and just need an expert developer who can help me develop this!

The followings are what I'm expecting:

  • iOS (or both iOS & Android) based
  • Experience in developing social media app in the past
  • Assist me in submitting to App store
  • Provide source code at the end
  • Good communication

I'm looking for someone who I can partner up for long-term as well!! I'm a UX Designer myself so it would be cool to collaborate with a developer to bring it to life. I'll provide more detailed information later :)

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
