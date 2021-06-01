UI and animation designer sought

Design Brief

Overview

Hi there, the purpose of this project is to work with our Lead UX Designer, to create a high-fidelity redesign and clickable prototype of our mobile app. This is primarily a visual design project with some animation work and a small amount of UX consideration.

We have been putting together a design system, including a new set of styles, colors, and a component library. The job now is to take what has been started, build on this and redesign the rest of the app using the new UX designs. We'd love for you to add in some visual flair and animations in the process. The design system will also need some refinements and additions.

This initial project will be 4 weeks, consisting of two 2-week sprints. We expect there to be additional projects to follow shortly after this one, focussing on new feature additions for the app.

In Scope

Work with us to contribute to and review the UX of the app, and level up the quality of our UI visuals. UX wireframes for the entire app (for areas that need UX reworking). Redesign the UI of the mobile app with the new design system and styles. Add missing UI components and styles to the design system. Add in-vogue design flair and animations to the UI to create an app that is visually the best in the market and idolized by users. Build a sophisticated clickable prototype that we can use to demo the app to investors and potential clients. Produce various sizes of product images/screenshots for use on the website and investor/client pitch decks, including some with a phone “frame” around them.

Out of Scope

No new feature designs. No changes to existing features (except minor UX improvements).

Deliverables