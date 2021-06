Design Brief

I'm looking for a designer to create a basic illustration of the below dog breeds:

Goldendoodle

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

French Bulldog

English Bulldog

German Shepherd

Dachshunds

Australian Shepherd

Boxer

Great Dane

Siberian Husky

Poodle

Beagle

Rottweiler

Corgis

Yorkshire Terrier

I'd like them sized 300 px per inch and colored in black (I'm looking for an outline-type illustration). Happy to discuss this in more detail.