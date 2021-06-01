Back
Design Brief

Logo Design for Cycling service

Looking for somebody who can help with Logo design, potentially App and Web design and development in the future. We are developing a software product for cyclists to manage their rides, groups, clubs, activities, etc. The software will be available as a mobile app as well as a website. We have a name in mind but no set fonts, colors, design yet. (have some ideas but nothing set in stone yet). This should give you as a designer lots of flexibility. Please let me know us you are interested in such a project, send me your portfolio and ideas.

We are planning to start from Logo Design for now, and possibly may expand the project scope for selected designers/developers to help with UI or Development.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
