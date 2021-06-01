Back
Design Brief

Looking for Motion Designer

Experienced motion designer needed for TV Show project for a well-known Network. The qualified applicant will take the current design and create graphics and animations for the show package and episode graphics. 

Candidate must have 2 to 3 years experience as a 2D and 3D designer/animator and TV Show Packages. Must have strong design skills and judgment and generate a project from concept to completion and/or work by themselves. Should be highly organized with the ability to multi-task and to prioritize under tight deadlines. 

This is a 12-14 week project starting now and will need to work three days per the 12-14 weeks.


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
