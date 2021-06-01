LinkedIn Style Bio Page Design Required

Design Brief

Hi!

I’m creating a platform for candidates that are looking for new jobs in the UK. Each candidate will have their Bio/Profile page on the platform and I’m looking for the design to be a mix between LinkedIn and a social media page (crisp, clean, tidy, mobile-friendly). The things I want on each candidate profile:

- profile photo

- their location

- their social media links (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram)

- their contact info (number + email address)

- their CV that can be Downloaded (either as Word or PDF)

- salary expectations (for instance £40,000 to £45,000)

- if they have a driving license

- if they have a vehicle

- type of work sought (full-time, part-time, permanent,

temporary, contract)

- if they are open to re-location for a role

- if they have full rights to live and work in the UK or require

sponsorship

- their key skills

- their notice period

- profile summary

- video of themselves talking about what type of role they’re

looking for

- When they were last active

- Banner showing if they are Actively Looking (green color),

Passively looking (amber color), Not looking (red color)

These are the things I can think of straight away but there may be a few others to add. My developer would create and develop the functionality for all of this but I need a UI designer to organize it all so that aesthetically it looks pleasing to the eye but with all the info required. Anyone that's done a LinkedIn re-design would be desirable as you will have a good understanding of my requirements but anyone that's also done a Social Media bio page design is also welcome to apply. I'm looking for a desktop design as well as a mobile-friendly design :)