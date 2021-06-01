Design and Digital Marketing Lead

Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make a great design.

We are an education company with a difference. We work with video games, curating those that contain unrealized yet academically applicable content and build this into exciting extracurricular work for students to enjoy alongside their studies.

The design work will span Web and Social, Print, and Study material. It involves putting the best face on the work we do and building up a brand that is youthful, professional, academic, and engaging.