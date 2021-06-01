Back
Design Brief

Design and Digital Marketing Lead

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make a great design.

We are an education company with a difference. We work with video games, curating those that contain unrealized yet academically applicable content and build this into exciting extracurricular work for students to enjoy alongside their studies.

The design work will span Web and Social, Print, and Study material. It involves putting the best face on the work we do and building up a brand that is youthful, professional, academic, and engaging.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jun 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
3b6fb619e9ca512795c4181cd4dad87c
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner