Freelance graphic designer needed

Design Brief

We are looking for a creative and experienced graphics designer who can create graphics for web and social media.

Experience with modern graphical design tools is an essential requirement. Should have creative skills and should be able to develop graphical images with minimal guidance.

Requirements: – Proven graphic designing experience – Experience in web layout, logo design, social media post design, etc – Possession of creative flair, versatility, conceptual/visual ability, and originality – Excellent graphic design skills with a strong portfolio – Ability to interact, communicate and present ideas – Think creatively and develop new design concepts, graphics, and layouts – Up to date with industry-leading software and technologies (In Design, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop, etc ) – Should have worked on social media and websites – Highly proficient in all design aspects – Professionalism regarding time, costs and deadlines