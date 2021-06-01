SaaS Website Design & Development

Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make a great web design.

We're in the logistics space.

"We need a website" that looks slick and enterprise'y, our brand is for the people of logistics, so instead of product shots, we need people shots and not container/trucks.

Our current website http://freighthq.co/ was an experiment and we want to scale it to a new website with updated content and better imagery.

We have the new wireframes done with content https://miro.com/app/board/o9J_lB2c74g=/ and we need someone to create it into a website.

Ask us what you need and let's get it done. Sites we like are https://shipamax.com/ and https://www.project44.com/

The best replies should include a rough quotation.