Design Brief

Colonize Mars is a collection of digital NFT trading cards that tell the story of the progression of a simulated colony for Mars. https://mars.cards/

We are looking for an illustrator to help design NASA-style mission patches for the badge system within our Mars Colony game.

Deliverables would be .ai files. We have a template that you can use, so it should be pretty straightforward to set up. We mostly need help with the subjects of the illustrations, aligning the style with our brand, and choosing the perfect color palette for each.