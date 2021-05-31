Back
Design Brief

NASA-Style Mission Patches

Colonize Mars is a collection of digital NFT trading cards that tell the story of the progression of a simulated colony for Mars. https://mars.cards/

We are looking for an illustrator to help design NASA-style mission patches for the badge system within our Mars Colony game.

Deliverables would be .ai files. We have a template that you can use, so it should be pretty straightforward to set up. We mostly need help with the subjects of the illustrations, aligning the style with our brand, and choosing the perfect color palette for each.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
05faebb9fc4a1d92a07809f928ea3d8e
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner