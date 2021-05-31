Back
Design Brief

Expert Designer needed

** opportunity for ongoing work possible**

Hey There,

I am starting a Digital Agency focused on Data, Ads & Brand strategy - although I'm quite proficient at AI, etc, my skills are not in the realm of a professional designer.

I'm looking for a skilled designer who can help with the identity (Logo & Hero/Homepage).

I am very close to my brand (awesome name etc) and require that expert to help put the finishing touches to make it perfect (and unique as its a common name).

I have an extensive network and ongoing project-based work is a real possibility for the right designer.

Thanks

Dave


Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
