Expert Designer needed
** opportunity for ongoing work possible**
Hey There,
I am starting a Digital Agency focused on Data, Ads & Brand strategy - although I'm quite proficient at AI, etc, my skills are not in the realm of a professional designer.
I'm looking for a skilled designer who can help with the identity (Logo & Hero/Homepage).
I am very close to my brand (awesome name etc) and require that expert to help put the finishing touches to make it perfect (and unique as its a common name).
I have an extensive network and ongoing project-based work is a real possibility for the right designer.
Thanks
Dave