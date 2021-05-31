Product Video for Startup

Design Brief

I am looking for a skilled designer to make a ~90 second video for a new product concept. The video can have the following styles:

1) Stock footage: Combination of stock footage and product mockups to tell the story

2) 2D Character Animation: 2D animated video to introduce characters that help drive the narrative

I already have the script and product mockups that will be used in the video. You will provide the end-output that includes the audio recording and the video.

Timeline: 3-4 weeks

If you're interested, please provide a sample of relevant work directly in your reply and a budgetary estimate. I will only reply if this information is provided in your message. Thanks.