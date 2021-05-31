WIX Website

Design Brief

Looking for a skilled designer who could help set up a simple, modern website on Wix with a healthy lighthouse score.

Already got a layout idea and branding material.

I want to have a website that is engaging to customers to introduce the watch and the brand, start collecting emails, and have a periodical blog. I need custom fonts and I'll need multiple languages option to work too (Thats why I went for WIX).

Mobile version and site speed is very important.

Please let me know if you have any further question.

Thx