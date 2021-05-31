3D Animation Video
I have a new website about a car business, and it will include 13 to 14 categories. I want you to create a video to use for promotion and sponsor ads on social media.
The storyline:
I would like the video to start with a car driving down the road, while the categories will be shown on the right and the left of the road.
For example, while the car moves, I want to see on the right the car agent sign or building, then the rental car offices on the left then a car wash on the right, etc.
I prefer the duration of the film to be from 10 to 20 seconds.
Requirement:
- Attention to detail and brief is very important
- Organized and respect deadlines
- Creative
- Responding to this job post with the word collaboration at the top