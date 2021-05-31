3D Animation Video

Design Brief

I have a new website about a car business, and it will include 13 to 14 categories. I want you to create a video to use for promotion and sponsor ads on social media.

The storyline:

I would like the video to start with a car driving down the road, while the categories will be shown on the right and the left of the road.

For example, while the car moves, I want to see on the right the car agent sign or building, then the rental car offices on the left then a car wash on the right, etc.

I prefer the duration of the film to be from 10 to 20 seconds.

Requirement: