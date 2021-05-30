Design Brief
Logo Animation
Hi,
I need creative logo work for my concern. It's "Kids Game Development".
Requirements:
- Project Name: Dream Kids
- Animation: I need small animation for the logo design you create because I will use it on the pre-loader page.
- Color: Sky Blue, Pink, Violet. You can use your ideas in the color. But colors should not be more than 3.
- Please Use Pastel Colors.
- Content: You can use birds, fruits, gadgets, and pet animals for the logo design.
- Design: It should be classy and sleek. It should attract the kids and babies because it comes under 2D Games.
Will You Make Me This Project?