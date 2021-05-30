Logo Animation

Design Brief

Hi,

I need creative logo work for my concern. It's "Kids Game Development".

Requirements:

Project Name: Dream Kids

Animation: I need small animation for the logo design you create because I will use it on the pre-loader page.

Color: Sky Blue, Pink, Violet. You can use your ideas in the color. But colors should not be more than 3.

Please Use Pastel Colors.

Content: You can use birds, fruits, gadgets, and pet animals for the logo design.

Design: It should be classy and sleek. It should attract the kids and babies because it comes under 2D Games.

Will You Make Me This Project?