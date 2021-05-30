Back
Design Brief

Logo Animation

Hi,

I need creative logo work for my concern. It's "Kids Game Development".

Requirements:

  • Project Name: Dream Kids
  • Animation: I need small animation for the logo design you create because I will use it on the pre-loader page.
  • Color: Sky Blue, Pink, Violet. You can use your ideas in the color. But colors should not be more than 3.
  • Please Use Pastel Colors.
  • Content: You can use birds, fruits, gadgets, and pet animals for the logo design.
  • Design: It should be classy and sleek. It should attract the kids and babies because it comes under 2D Games.

Will You Make Me This Project?

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
