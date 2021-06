Design Brief

Hi! We are looking to start Limited Editions T-shirts and Prints of Indie Rock Artists and bands that we sell at IndieVinylDen.com. We want to incorporate our logo or name in it, but not as the focal point. The idea is to let people learn about the artists we sell. Some examples:

Phoebe Bridgers now playing at IndieVinylDen.com (or logo)

Bjork an essential artist at IndieVinylDen.com (or logo)

It could even be several artists/bands.