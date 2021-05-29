Illustrations for a storybook

Design Brief

Hey there!

I’m looking for someone who can help me illustrate roughly 10 pages for a children's storybook that I’m putting together for Father’s Day. I have a story outlined with references that can be used for the sketches. Since it features the story of my husband and my baby, I’d like the sketches to resemblance them a bit. I don’t need a whole detailed background, i.e. I don’t need a full background setup with multiple elements, but I wouldn’t want the background blank either, so some coloring or background that ties the whole thing together will be nice. In addition, some aspects of the story have specific elements that will be needed. E.g. one sketch has dad carrying 5 bags. This one doesn’t need any particular background, but one that depicts dad putting together the nursery will need the nursery background & a couple of elements. I will be sharing photo references of these elements

I’ve got the whole storyline put down, I can share this with you if you want a better idea of the whole project. looking for a simple, clean illustration in a children's storybook style