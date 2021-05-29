Landing Page - EdTech Project

Design Brief

My team is looking for a talented designer to help us create an eye-catching, professional, landing page for our new EdTech project which we plan on launching this summer. There is a heavy but fun science fiction vibe to the project - and the product itself will come in two forms: a paper book, and a mobile app, which both must be showcased on this landing page.

Looking forward to speaking further. My team has a ton of design inspiration and concepts we've already mocked up - but we need a pro to take it to the next level.