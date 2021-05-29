Back
Design Brief

Puzzle with COVID design

Hi there! I am looking for a designer who is willing to work on a new puzzle. The theme is COVID with a humoristic view. It should reflect everything that happened during covid (lockdowns, masks, vaccines, riots, toilet paper, restrictions, tests, temperature checks) but with a humoristic touch.

The puzzle is about 500 - 1000 pieces. Not yet fixed. Each puzzle piece should have some kind of animation and not be "blank".

This is a high-level description of the project. I am willing to answer any questions. The budget is flexible. I am willing to pay more for great work.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 29, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
