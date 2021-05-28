Web Design for Men's Sexual Health Brand

Design Brief

Our company is a leader in the men's health space, delivering revolutionary technology products that treat sexual health concerns at home for men, without pills or a doctors appointment.

We are looking for a UI/UX designer who can create an interface for our website that represents a billion dollar company which stacks up against the big fish out there, like Hims, Roman, etc.

Existing website styles we are like are ForHers.com, Theragun.com, Casper.com.

The ideal candidate should be able to understand our product, the market, and be able to organize our content into a design that looks beautiful, but also properly flows for conversion.

We have a mix of men using our website, some which are older -- so a simple, minimal interface and flow is essential.

We have professional photography, and an in-house video editor/creative team who can deliver whatever assets you need. We are willing to work with you to deliver whatever is needed.

We are happy to create the content for each page, and provide plenty of examples of pages/designs we like.





Requirements:

- Significant experience in desktop/mobile design

- Designs in modern formats (XD, Sketch, Figma, etc)

- Wireframing & Prototyping

- Excellent communication & availability

- High conversion design/usability testing experience





Please send examples of your work, experience, and why you'd be a good fit for the project. Please also include when you can get started!