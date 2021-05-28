Design Brief
Supplement Label Redesign
We are looking for a highly adept designer to redesign our label.
- The label will only be redesign in the main front area only (nothing on the fine print, ingredients, disclaimer, purpose/use, etc. section will be altered. We'll handle that.
- The label is for a nutritional supplement company called Absorb Science. Check out the website www.absorbscience.com
- The general colors will remain the same (organic colors). Although if you can show that it's best to deviate, all the power to you and we are happy to see.
- We will provide the label template (.ai)
- When the label is created it should be something that can be expanded across the product line. But we will do that part ourselves. We simply want a design for one product and we will "plugin" the different product names and expand it across the line. Simply looking for one label that this can be done with.
- We want the design to be not entirely serious and not entirely playful. A happy medium where you don't have too many 90-degree angular, aggressive lines but rather some smooth, rounder flowing lines (more 'feminine' if that makes sense). We also want the design to be beautiful, eye-catching and modern but still something that when someone looks at it thinks a quality, health product, and has their eyes drawn to it.
Thank you and looking forward to hearing from you!