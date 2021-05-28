Supplement Label Redesign

Design Brief

We are looking for a highly adept designer to redesign our label.

The label will only be redesign in the main front area only (nothing on the fine print, ingredients, disclaimer, purpose/use, etc. section will be altered. We'll handle that. The label is for a nutritional supplement company called Absorb Science. Check out the website www.absorbscience.com The general colors will remain the same (organic colors). Although if you can show that it's best to deviate, all the power to you and we are happy to see. We will provide the label template (.ai) When the label is created it should be something that can be expanded across the product line. But we will do that part ourselves. We simply want a design for one product and we will "plugin" the different product names and expand it across the line. Simply looking for one label that this can be done with. We want the design to be not entirely serious and not entirely playful. A happy medium where you don't have too many 90-degree angular, aggressive lines but rather some smooth, rounder flowing lines (more 'feminine' if that makes sense). We also want the design to be beautiful, eye-catching and modern but still something that when someone looks at it thinks a quality, health product, and has their eyes drawn to it.

Thank you and looking forward to hearing from you!