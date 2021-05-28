Design Brief
Graphic designer part time, long term
I'm starting up a new online casino brand and looking for someone to help me with day to day graphics. If we click this will be ongoing work but to begin with not full time.
Example tasks
- To produce continuous graphics for daily operations.
- Advertising banners
- Landing pages (1-2-3 steps) + CTA
- Game graphics (On site banners for promotions)
- Game thumbnails (For site to enhance the look and feel of the casino lobby)
- Email graphics for game promotions to existing customers
- Bonus graphics
Working on an hourly rate in general. If bigger projects we might agree to project fees as well. Previous experience with online Casinos is a big plus.