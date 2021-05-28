Back
Design Brief

Graphic designer part time, long term

I'm starting up a new online casino brand and looking for someone to help me with day to day graphics. If we click this will be ongoing work but to begin with not full time.

Example tasks

  • To produce continuous graphics for daily operations.
  • Advertising banners
  • Landing pages (1-2-3 steps) + CTA
  • Game graphics (On site banners for promotions)
  • Game thumbnails (For site to enhance the look and feel of the casino lobby)
  • Email graphics for game promotions to existing customers
  • Bonus graphics

Working on an hourly rate in general. If bigger projects we might agree to project fees as well. Previous experience with online Casinos is a big plus.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x000055a6f9b59500>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner