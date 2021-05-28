Back
Design Brief

Graphic designer

A European clothing brand is looking for a freelance graphic designer.

Responsibilities:

  • Development and building of a grid for Instagram accounts
  • Development of banners (announcements, promotions, sales) for social networks
  • Create gif animations
  • Create motion videos
  • Create collages
  • Development of presentations, catalogs, invitations

Requirement:

  • Work experience: 1-3 years
  • Ability to work with raster and vector image editors (Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDRAW)
  • Ability to generate interesting visual content ideas
  • Knowledge of classical typography
  • Developed spatial and figurative thinking
  • Ability to work in multitasking mode
  • Portfolio
Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
