Design Brief
Graphic designer
A European clothing brand is looking for a freelance graphic designer.
Responsibilities:
- Development and building of a grid for Instagram accounts
- Development of banners (announcements, promotions, sales) for social networks
- Create gif animations
- Create motion videos
- Create collages
- Development of presentations, catalogs, invitations
Requirement:
- Work experience: 1-3 years
- Ability to work with raster and vector image editors (Photoshop, Illustrator, CorelDRAW)
- Ability to generate interesting visual content ideas
- Knowledge of classical typography
- Developed spatial and figurative thinking
- Ability to work in multitasking mode
- Portfolio